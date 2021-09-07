Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 5.5%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.04 and last traded at 7.17. Approximately 9,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,052,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.59.

BODY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

