Beacon Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,708.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018447 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

