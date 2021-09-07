Beam Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $65.45 million and $24.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004104 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,451,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

