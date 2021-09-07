BeatzCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $115.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $115.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

