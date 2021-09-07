Beefy.Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,115.27 or 0.02328689 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and $4.29 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00305156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

