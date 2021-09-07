Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $461.47. 41,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

