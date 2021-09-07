Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $382.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

