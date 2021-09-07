Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. 67,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

