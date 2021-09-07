Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 1,029,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

