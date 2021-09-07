Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.75. The stock had a trading volume of 266,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

