Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $448,884,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

