Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

