Belt (BELT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

