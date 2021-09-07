Belt Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.54 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.54 million and $3.16 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.20 or 0.00023974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00130084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.19 or 0.07154107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.05 or 0.99967805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00716781 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,119,369 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

