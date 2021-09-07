BEPRO Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.26 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $79.18 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

