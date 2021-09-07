Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MIDW stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). 216,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,455. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market cap of £532.42 million and a PE ratio of -139.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 563.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.92.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

