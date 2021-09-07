Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MIDW stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). 216,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,455. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market cap of £532.42 million and a PE ratio of -139.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 563.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.92.
Midwich Group Company Profile
