Berenberg Bank Raises The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Price Target to GBX 210

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Pebble Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 154 ($2.01). 3,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,140. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The stock has a market cap of £257.87 million and a P/E ratio of 64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.87.

In related news, insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

