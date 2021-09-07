Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.
LON BOKU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.05. The company has a market capitalization of £612.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40.
About Boku
