Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LON BOKU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207 ($2.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.05. The company has a market capitalization of £612.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

