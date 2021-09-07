Berry Data Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $466,849.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

