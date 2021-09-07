Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $7.10 million and $1.88 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00064142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00016822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00745133 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,806,156 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

