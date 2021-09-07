BIKI (BIKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $362,445.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $362,445.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

