Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $299.68

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $299.68 and last traded at $294.40, with a volume of 1763111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,559 shares of company stock valued at $60,457,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.