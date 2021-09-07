BinaryX Market Cap Tops $24.38 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $18.25 or 0.00038981 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001607 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01058644 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

