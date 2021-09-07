Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $559,011.94 and $188,052.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

