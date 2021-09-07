Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $228,571.13 and $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.67 or 1.00008646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044947 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00868881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00441101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00319118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,394,371 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

