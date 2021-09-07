BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $760.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 59% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 198.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $44,453.19 and approximately $760.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00555900 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

