Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.