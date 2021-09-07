Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $662.04 or 0.01411417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.47 billion and approximately $4.17 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,905.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00567155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00337513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,839,481 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

