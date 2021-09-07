Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Cap of $815,973.23 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $815,973.23 and approximately $11,803.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.69 or 0.00449145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

