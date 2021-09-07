Bitcoin SV Trading Down 5.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $860.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $156.76 or 0.00334576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,852.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.02 or 0.01432197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.68 or 0.00575598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,836,339 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.