Bitcoin SV Trading Down 5.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $156.76 or 0.00334576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $860.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,852.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $671.02 or 0.01432197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.68 or 0.00575598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,836,339 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

