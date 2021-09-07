Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $40,797.99 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.14 or 0.07122790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.45 or 1.00263738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00718564 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.