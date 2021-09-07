BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $2,592.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,909,956 coins and its circulating supply is 4,698,502 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

