BitCore Price Tops $0.32 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $480,709.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.01 or 0.07327252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.77 or 0.01406956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.85 or 0.00383523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00123061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.05 or 0.00563079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.15 or 0.00552635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00335544 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.