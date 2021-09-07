Bitgesell (BGL) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $390,548.48 and approximately $9,196.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitgesell alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00181336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.66 or 0.07564355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.52 or 1.00115535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.40 or 0.00903065 BTC.

Bitgesell Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 12,773,302 coins and its circulating supply is 12,516,817 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

