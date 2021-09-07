BitGreen (BITG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,182.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $2,182.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00323969 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

