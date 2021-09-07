Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $248,950.42 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $248,950.42 and approximately $483.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00379103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

