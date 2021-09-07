BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

