Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.
In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
