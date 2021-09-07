Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

