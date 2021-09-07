BlackHat (BLKC) Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $274,224.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00127673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00175008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.43 or 0.07335835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.32 or 1.00163027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00885857 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.