BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $953.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE BLK opened at $937.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $900.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

