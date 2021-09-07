Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $6.90 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $802,815.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.13 or 0.07796164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.22 or 1.00697694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.55 or 0.00905875 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.