BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $114,159.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

