BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.97 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $31,546.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

