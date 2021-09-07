bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.14

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 31933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.