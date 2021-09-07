BMO Capital Markets Lowers Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Market Perform

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 457,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

