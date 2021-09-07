Bondly Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

