Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

LON:BONH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,521. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

In related news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

