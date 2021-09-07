Bonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.