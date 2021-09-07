BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $40,201.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

